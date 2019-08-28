Teen wears costumes to greet younger brother every day before going to college

BATON ROUGE, La. - A teen and his younger brother are getting praise on social media after videos of their brotherly love went viral.

Noah Tingle shows up at his brother Max's bus stop every day in a different costume.

"It's my last year in high school, and I just want to embarrass him," Noah said.

Noah has shown up as Santa, a football player and even Chewbacca with greetings like, "Whassup, big dog!"

VIDEO: This Texas parrot can grito better than you

"At first, I was kind of embarrassed. But now, I'm just used to it," Max said.

The brothers have their own page on Facebook, and their audience is growing.

#BrotherGoals

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.