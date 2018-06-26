Officials digging for body of Pauline Diaz who disappeared in 2010

WILSON COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Wilson County confirmed they are digging for the body of Pauline Diaz, a woman who was last seen leaving her job at H-E-B nearly eight years ago.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt, cadaver dogs led authorities to a property where Diaz and her former husband, Pedro "Pete" Ruiz, once lived. Ruiz is considered a person of interest in Diaz's disappearance but was never charged.

Ruiz has since sold the property authorities are searching.

Diaz and Ruiz were in the process of divorcing when she disappeared from the H-E-B off of Goliad Road in December 2010.

Tackitt said that because Diaz's car and purse were found shortly after her disappearance, they don't believe that she ran away.

Crews have been at the property for more than four hours using an excavator to dig a 6-foot-deep hole. While authorities only discovered what appears to be a pig skull, Tackitt said that they will explore other locations of interest in Bexar County and Wilson County over the next few weeks.

Diaz's daughter, Juanita Diaz-Flores, has been outspoken in the disappearance of her mother.

On June 3, Diaz-Flores participated in a "honk for the missing" event that raises awareness for the unsolved missing persons' cases in Bexar County.

"We're still waiting for answers," Diaz-Flores said. "We want closure. All we want right now is to find her -- to put her where we need to put her and have closure for our family."

In December 2017, KSAT's Isis Romero highlighted the 7-year-old case in an episode of "Up Close With Isis Romero."

"For me, there is no closure, there will never be closure," Diaz's other daughter, Paula Diaz said on the 7-year anniversary of her mother's disappearance. "It will probably be the day I die. I feel I want to find her. I want to know what happened. What exactly happened that day."

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information becomes available.

