Castroville police chief under investigation for car fire ruled arson, officials confirm

CASTROVILLE, Texas - Castroville City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the future of the city's chief of police, who is currently under investigation in connection with a car fire that was ruled arson.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal's office confirmed Monday that it was investigating a 2016 incident in which a vehicle was intentionally set on fire. The vehicle, officials confirmed, was owned by Castroville Chief of Police Chris Filline.

According to officials, the fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage.

Filline has not been charged.

According to a city council agenda on the city of Castroville's website, council members will meet Tuesday to discuss Filline's future, including possible disciplinary measures, such as dismissal or suspension.

KSAT 12 will send a crew to the meeting.

