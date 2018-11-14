Catfished: 2 men arrested after luring man using dating app, robbing him at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint after he was catfished and thought he was picking up a woman he met on a dating app, he told San Antonio police.

The man told police he drove to a Northeast Side home around midnight Nov. 2 to meet with the "woman" he had been talking to on PlentyOfFish app.

Two men, one armed with a handgun, ambushed the man when he pulled up to the 4000 block of Gallery Sun Drive and got out of his car, according to a police report obtained by KSAT.com.

Treynae Walker and Frank Olveda, both 20 years old, were identified by police as the robbers.

The man said Walker pointed a handgun -- later discovered to be stolen -- to his chest, telling him, "give me your (expletive) or I'm gonna kill you (expletive)."

Walker and Olveda took off in his car after the man complied, giving them his car keys and cellphone, the report said.

Walker and Olveda led responding officers on a chase after the vehicle's OnStar, an in-vehicle safety and security system, provided a location to the San Antonio Police Department's EAGLE helicopter, according to the report.

Police said when OnStar remotely shut off the vehicle's engine near the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, Walker and Olveda jumped out, prompting a brief foot chase with SAPD officers and K-9 units.

Walker and Olveda were taken into custody and were found to have active felony warrants for their arrest.

Walker was wanted on charges of burglary habitation by force, which happened on separate incidents, according to online records.

Olveda was wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, according to online records.

Walker is facing felony charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest and theft of a firearm. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and failure to identify oneself to a police officer.

Olveda is facing felony charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

