AMBER ALERT: Police release new details in abduction of two SA toddlers

SAN ANTONIO - The suspect at the center of a statewide Amber Alert Thursday allegedly assaulted a relative in San Antonio and stole an SUV before abducting her own children.

There are new details from police on the Wednesday everning abduction of the two children.

Police say they fear the two 3-year-olds are "in grave or immediate danger."

With an active Child Protective Services case, combined with the statements officers took and the alleged violence before the abduction, police say her state of mind is in question.

"There's a lot of emotions involved when you are talking about a family disturbance, and the custody rights and so forth," said SAPD Ofc. Doug Greene. "We feel she may be a danger to herself and to others."

Around 5:30 pm Wednesday, police went to the 11100 block of Candle Park on the Northwest Side for an assault call.

The owner of the home said her relative, 38-year-old Leslie Hernandez, had attacked her.

Hernandez was there visiting her children, Kinsley and Kolby Hernandez.

Police believe CPS had taken her toddlers and placed them with the relative.

The relative says after the assault, Hernandez took her SUV without her permission and drove off with the boy and girl.

"She was in a very agitated state at the time, so all that coming into play, the totality of the circumstances, we felt the need to issue an Amber Alert, try and find these two children," said Greene.Greene said they don't know where the three are headed.

"We've got tips here and there. We followed up on those tips but nothing has come up yet," said Greene.

Police said right now they don't have any strong leads.

They ask anyone with any information on the case to call their missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.

The boy and girl are both 3 feet; 3 inches tall and weigh 38 pounds. They have brown hair and eyes.

The suspect is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

She has red-brown hair, brown eyes and a yellow butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.

The SUV her relatives said she took is a silver 2010 Chevy Suburban with a Texas license plate JGG2909.

