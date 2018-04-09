Chuck E. Cheese's offers sensory sensitive Sundays for children with autism, special needs

SAN ANTONIO - Participating Chuck E. Cheese's locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of every month as part of a sensory sensitive program for children with autism and special needs.
Part of the experience includes less crowding and noise, dimmed lighting, and the show and music turned off or down, according to Chuck E. Cheese's website.
There will be food and games offered as normal but appearances by Chuck E. will be limited.
Three locations in San Antonio participate in the sensory sensitive Sunday program:
238 S.W. Military, Suite. 118, 78221
1403 N. Loop 1604 E., 78232
11735 Bandera Road, 78250
