McDonald's offering free breakfast to students, teachers before STAAR testing

SAN ANTONIO - McDonald's is giving away free breakfast to students and teachers before the STAAR test on Tuesday.

Teachers and students in grades 3-8 can get a free Egg White Delight McMuffin sandwich, or fruit and maple oatmeal with apple slices, then choose between an apple juice box or low fat milk.

The giveaway will run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at most area locations. You should check with your nearest McDonald's to see if it is offering the deal.

Here's what you need to bring with you...

Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian,

Teachers must have a valid school ID.

Why is McDonald's holding this giveaway?

"Numerous studies have shown that students who eat breakfast on the morning of a standardized test score significantly higher than those who do not have breakfast," a release from the fast food chain said.

