City Council voting Thursday on Alamo Master Plan

SAN ANTONIO - City Council will vote Thursday on a multimillion-dollar plan to redevelop the Alamo and Alamo Plaza.

The plans include street closures and the moving of the Cenotaph and will feature the largest collection of Alamo-related artifacts, courtesy of British rocker, Phil Collins.

On Oct. 2 Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed a joint resolution agreeing in principal on the revitalization of the Alamo with the state of Texas and the city of San Antonio, entering into a 50-year lease.

“The glass walls are gone. There's 24/7 access to the site. We've added more access points to get on the site during museum hours,” said Roberto Trevino, District 1 councilman in August.

The new plan also includes redirecting traffic and maintaining a similar route for the longtime Battle of Flowers Parade, which in years' past has traveled in front of the Alamo.

The plans however have drawn backlash from some residents who feel changes are being made that aren't necessary.

The project is projected to be completed by 2024.

