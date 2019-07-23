City of Kenedy issues Stage 4 water restrictions

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

City officials in Kenedy have issued Stage 4 water restrictions.

The city listed the numerous restrictions residents must adhere to:

Landscape watering is prohibited.

Washing vehicles is prohibited unless permitted on the premises of a commercial washing facility.

Water waste is prohibited. This includes allowing water to run onto the sidewalk, curb, driveway, street or drain, as well as failing to repair a controllable leak within 24 hours.

Refilling or filling swimming pools and hot tubs is prohibited.

The Kenedy Fire Department may only use water for an emergency, and no practice burns will take place until further notice.

Should there be a system failure or contamination, the city manager will manage the city’s limited water supply by requiring such measures as are necessary to maintain public health and safety, which includes elimination of service to all or part of the water system.

Officials said fines ranging from $200 to $500 may be imposed for each violation of the Stage 4 water restrictions.

To report any violators, contact the Kenedy Police Department at 830-583-2225.

