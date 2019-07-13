Convicted sex offender spotted at Atascosa County park arrested, officials say

CHARLOTTE, Texas - A man who is a convicted sex offender was arrested Friday after he was spotted at a park in Charlotte, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office.

Adam Roberts, 38, was taken into custody.

Officials said the city of Charlotte had its grand opening of a new splash pad at Davenport Park at 6 p.m.

Because of the large number of kids expected to be in attendance, a deputy sheriff was assigned to be at the event and a Precinct 3 constable was also working at the event, officials said.

The constable spotted a person in the park near the children whom he recognized as a convicted sex offender.

According to the Sheriff's Office, officers were keeping an eye out for the offender because a warrant had been issued for his arrest for failing to show up in district court after the Sheriff's Office charged him with failure to comply with sex offender registration in 2016.

Officials said Roberts was arrested and taken to the Atascosa County Jail.

Roberts was convicted in 2007 in Illinois for sexual assault of a child -- an 8-year-old girl, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.