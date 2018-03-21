Court Debrief: Both sides rest in Shawn Puente case

Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Shawn Puente.

Puente, 34, is accused of shooting and killing San Antonio police Officer Bobby Deckard in 2013.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors rested their cases Tuesday in court in Atascosa County and, as Paul Venema reported, attorneys discussed whether to include lesser charges for jurors to consider.

Paul spoke about the trial and what to expect during closing arguments in his weekly segment on GMSA @ 9.

