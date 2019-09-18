Authorities searching for SA man accused of indecency with a child, child sex abuse

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man accused of child sex crimes.

Carlos Ivan Castro, 37, has active arrest warrants for indecency with a child through sexual contact and continuous sexual abuse of a child. The arrest warrants were issued in November 2018.

"The indictments alleged that Castro sexually assaulted and abused a child multiple times," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said. "The victim was under the age of 14 years old."

Castro's last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Castro's arrest.

