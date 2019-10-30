Crime Fighters

How you can help authorities capture a man on the run since 2013

Charlie Develle Carter, 45, wanted on child sex crime charge

By Brina Monterroza - Executive Producer

San Antonio - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Charlie Develle Carter for having an active arrest warrant involving indecency with a child through sexual contact.

The arrest warrant was issued in November 2013 out of Guadalupe County.

"The indictment alleged that Carter sexually assaulted a child through physical contact. The victim was under the age of 16 years old," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

Carter, 45, was last known to be living in Converse.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Carter's arrest.

