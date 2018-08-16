Police seek man accused of robbing convenience store, punching clerk on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to track down a man who they said robbed a North Side convenience store and punched a clerk.

The robbery and assault happened at the end of June at a 7-Eleven in the 12000 block of Highway 281 North.

The employee told police he saw the man stuff several items under his shirt. When the employee asked the man to give the items back, the man walked away, police said.

The worker then tried to grab the merchandise. That’s when the robber reportedly punched the employee in the face and chest and told him he had a gun, police said.

The clerk then backed off, and the robber sped off in his vehicle, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867.

