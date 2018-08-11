Police seek thief accused of hitting North Side jewelry store

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a thief who’s accused of hitting a North Side jewelry store.

The burglary happened overnight at Carranza Jewelers near U.S. 281 and TPC Parkway.

Officers said the owner of the store was notified of some sort of activity during the storm overnight.

The owners found a window smashed and some items taken from a display case Saturday morning.

Some of the display items were not very valuable, since they were decorated with fake gold.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.