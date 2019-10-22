SAPD: Woman pushed 88-year-old father-in-law down stairs

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a woman Tuesday accused of pushing her 88-year-old father-in-law down a flight of stairs.

Police were called to Brooke Army Medical Center after receiving reports of the man's fall, according to the arrest affidavit.

The man told police that his daughter-in-law, 39-year-old Camille Schober, shoved him down the stairs after he told she had been drinking too much.

The emergency room doctor advised the man that his left hip was fractured and would require surgery, according to the affidavit.

Although the man's son called 911 when his father fell, he left the hospital when he was notified police were called about the incident, according to the affidavit.

Schober posted bail totaling $10,000 and was released Tuesday from the jail, records showed.

