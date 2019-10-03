Shell casings, DNA evidence lead to murder arrest one year after fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO - More than a year after a mother pleaded with San Antonio residents to find her son's killer, San Antonio police have arrested a man in connection to the case.

Jamarque Washington, 21, was arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday, Bexar County Jail records show. He is accused of fatally shooting Brandon Cornelius, 25, on June 23, 2018.

FIRST REPORT: Man shot to death in parking lot of North Side shopping center identified

When police responded to the shooting call in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, Cornelius' girlfriend told officers he was shot multiple times while sitting in the passenger seat of her car.

The shooter walked up, pulled the door open and fired multiple shots at Cornelius, killing him, according to the affidavit.

Investigators preserved the shell casings found at the scene and obtained DNA evidence from the passenger side door, according to the affidavit.

In July 2018, investigators were notified the casings in Cornelius' death match a shell casing found in a shooting in Houston Texas. The reports in the Houston case listed Washington as the suspected shooter, according to the affidavit.

The witnesses weren't able to identify Washington in a photo lineup, however, so the investigation continued.

Police generated a "be on the lookout" call for Washington, and on Aug. 7, 2019, a San Antonio police officer worked a crash involving Washington, according to the affidavit.

Washington was detained, and police took DNA swabs. The DNA evidence came back as a match with the DNA found on the passenger door of the car Cornelius was shot in, according to the affidavit.

Washington's bail was set at $125,000, jail records show.

