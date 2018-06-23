1 shot in parking lot of North Side shopping center

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning after he was shot in the parking lot of the Ridge Shopping Center.

Police said two men were inside their car in the parking lot of the shopping center in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 when two men drove up behind them.

Police said one of the men from the vehicle that pulled up behind the car approached the two men in the parked car, opened the door of the vehicle and shot the victim.

The two suspects drove away from the scene and are still at large, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.