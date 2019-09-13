Woman who accused SAPD officer of causing miscarriage charged with aggravated perjury

SAN ANTONIO - A woman told San Antonio internal affairs on Monday that an officer forcefully shoved her and her daughter into a vehicle, causing both of them to have miscarriages.

Two days later, police arrested the woman and accused her of making a false report against the police officer.

Melissa Ann Duval, 37, is charged with aggravated perjury, Bexar County Jail records show.

Duval and her daughter were arrested by the police officer on suspicion of theft Aug. 14, according to her arrest affidavit.

On Monday, Duval filed a complaint about the officer with the department's internal affairs unit.

Duval claimed the officer took her and her daughter, who were allegedly both pregnant, into custody "with such force that it caused (Duval) and her daughter to later have miscarriages."

The statement was made under oath and Duval acknowledged that she could be criminally charged if the allegation was false, according to the affidavit.

Detectives reviewed the body camera of officers on the scene, which contradicted the claim, according to the affidavit. The video showed the women being taken into custody without a struggle.

The report of the initial theft arrest did not note whether Duval and her daughter are pregnant. The two were arrested after Academy employees caught them shoplifting in the store.

When police were called to the scene to arrest the women, officers noted their vehicle emitted a strong odor of marijuana. Officers did not find marijuana in the vehicle, but did find a loaded handgun, according to the report.

Duval was released from jail Wednesday after posting $10,000 bail, according to jail records.

