Cibolo mayor, previously arrested in July, arrested on perjury, tampering charges, records show

SAN ANTONIO - The mayor of Cibolo, who was arrested in July on suspicion of tampering with a governmental record, has been arrested once again.

Stan “Stosh” Boyle, 43, is accused of aggravated perjury and tampering with a government document with intent to defraud, according to arrest records.

Records show Boyle reapplied to run for mayor in the upcoming November election.

On the application, he failed to list a 1998 felony conviction, when he was sentenced to four years’ probation on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute MDA, or ecstasy, according to records.

The arrest in July was related to Boyle’s first application to run for mayor.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.