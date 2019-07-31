Cibolo mayor faces removal over alleged drug conviction

SAN ANTONIO - Cibolo Mayor Stan "Stosh" Boyle faces the possibility of being removed from office over revelations of a decades-old drug charge.

The Cibolo City Council voted July 23 to hold a hearing on Boyle's qualifications for the position of mayor after District 3 Councilman Brian Byrd alleged Boyle had been convicted of a federal felony and therefore isn't qualified to hold the office. Federal court records show a Stanley J. "Stosh" Boyle pleaded guilty in 1998 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute MDA or Ecstacy five years earlier, in 1993.

KSAT made multiple attempts Tuesday to get comment from either Boyle or a representative but did not receive anything before air time.

Though the case is more than 20 years old, the Texas Election code stipulates elected officials can not have "been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities."

Following the 5-2 vote for a hearing, Boyle said he did not "fully accept the forfeiture of office." Now it will be up to the city council to decide during a special council session whether Boyle has forfeited the position due to a lack of qualifications.

The city secretary told KSAT a date for the hearing has not yet been set.

"I don't presume to have any hopes and wishes of this meeting I just hope that the final result of it will be that Cibolo will be protected and we'll be able to put this behind us and continue to, you know, prosper," Byrd said Tuesday.

It will take the approval of at least six of the seven council members to remove Boyle from office. Until then, he remains the mayor of Cibolo.

Speaking to KSAT on Tuesday, City Attorney Frank Garza said Boyle had not yet provided any evidence of a pardon or other clemency, though he would have a chance to do that during the hearing.

The U.S. Department of Justice told KSAT that no one by the name Stanley J. "Stosh" Boyle "has ever applied for, been granted or denied clemency."

A plea agreement accessed by KSAT shows that Boyle admitted to obtaining "slightly less than 100 grams" of MDA/ecstacy with the intent to distribute it to others. Court documents show he was sentenced to four years of probation.

