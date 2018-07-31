Dad says he punched infant daughter in face because she wouldn't stop screaming

KERRVILLE, Texas - A 20-year-old man is accused of punching his 6-month-old daughter in the face because he was frustrated by her screaming.

Joseph Bayliss is charged with injury to a child after officials with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said he punched his daughter in the face on Saturday while looking after her.

He told deputies that he became frustrated when his daughter wouldn't stop screaming.

She was taken to University Hospital with injuries to her skull and face.

He is being held in the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000.

