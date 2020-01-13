Comal County deputy facing 12 criminal charges, after SAPD says he operated a bar without a license

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in San Antonio late last week and now faces a dozen criminal charges after investigators said he was operating a bar without a license and refused to provide identification to officers.

Sabas Mejia, 31, faces a charge of failure to identify himself to a peace officer and 11 city code violations.

The code violations are Class C misdemeanors. A booking photo for Mejia was not available.

According to preliminary information released by the San Antonio Police Department Monday, Mejia was operating a bar Jan. 9 inside a building in the 500 block of N. W.W. White Rd. even though he had no Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission license.

SAPD Vice detectives who arrived at the establishment found that it was open for a business, with an employee working the door and a second employee taking payment for entry, according to SAPD.

Employees identified Mejia as the bar’s owner and manager, according to SAPD.

Investigators determined the establishment had fire code violations and no food and beverage permit.

When investigators attempted to speak to Mejia he refused to give his name or produce any form of identification, SAPD says.

SAPD officers later found Mejia’s ID in his wallet, SAPD says.

A second person, identified as 33-year-old Erica Eckols, was also charged with various city code violations, SAPD records show.

Erica Eckols arrested in Comal County.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Friday that Mejia works as a deputy for the agency.

Mejia has been suspended pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, a CCSO official confirmed.