SAPD detective arrested after staying after-hours at South Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year veteran with the San Antonio Police Department was arrested Sunday at a South Side bar on suspicion of public intoxication, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Detective Evandro Guzman was taken into custody on the class C misdemeanor after police were called to Twin Sisters’ Cantina on South Hackberry Avenue for people who were still there after-hours at 4:39 a.m., police said.

A supervisor made the scene and determined Guzman should be detained for public intoxication. He was taken to the sobering unit and later released.

Guzman was placed on administrative duty following the arrest, police said. The case is now under investigation by Internal Affairs.