San Antonio woman charged with damaging property downtown during quieter night of protesting

A San Antonio woman was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief Sunday evening after police said she damaged property at Rivercenter Mall.

Natalie Calderon, 33, was arrested by SAPD officers around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Commerce.

Sunday marked the second night in a row the mall was damaged.

At least six arrested as protests turn to destruction in downtown San Antonio

Calderon’s arrest, however, came during a quieter night downtown, where officials had closed down Alamo Plaza at 6 p.m. and issued a 10 p.m. curfew for the downtown business district.

Late Saturday night peaceful protests over the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd morphed into violence and destruction downtown.

Close to 40 San Antonio businesses sustained damage and there were at least 28 incidents of graffiti, city officials said Sunday.

Alamo Plaza, grounds close at 6 p.m. Sunday in effort to prevent more violent protests, vandalism

At least six people were arrested late Saturday night and into Sunday morning and charged with crimes ranging from curfew violations to aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Floyd was killed last week as a Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while detaining him for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

The killing of Floyd has led to protests and riots in cities across the country.