WATCH: City officials to discuss curfew, safety precautions in wake of violent protests in downtown SA

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will hold a briefing Sunday afternoon to address the temporary curfew and safety preparations for downtown San Antonio on Sunday evening in the wake of violent protests Saturday night.

The news conference will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and livestreamed on KSAT.com at 3 p.m.

Nirenberg implemented the curfew, which went into effect Saturday from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Violation of the curfew can result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.

City officials said over 5,000 people took part in the protests throughout the downtown area, leaving a trail of destruction and graffiti to businesses and other property.

On Sunday morning, several San Antonians and city crews took to the streets to clean up the damages.

All traffic signals are working, city crews are repairing or replacing damaged signage throughout downtown, trash receptacles are being emptied and graffiti is being power washed and painted over, among other repairs, city officials said.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

