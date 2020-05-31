Gov. Abbott declares State of Disaster for all Texas counties after protests

TEXAS – Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Disaster for all Texas counties following overnight protests in response to the killing of George Floyd.

The declaration was announced Sunday afternoon by the governor’s office.

Under the order, the governor will be able to designate federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers.

Gov. Abbott’s full statement can be read below:

“Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights,” said Governor Abbott in a statement. “However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss. By authorizing additional federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers we will help protect people’s safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard."

