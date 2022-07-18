Medina Valley athletic director resigns, tells staff it’s time to ‘move on’

CASTROVILLE, Texas – Medina Valley Independent School District athletic director and head football coach Lee Crisp resigned Friday, ending a tenure marked by allegations of erratic behavior and favoritism, the KSAT 12 Defenders have confirmed.

A district spokeswoman confirmed Medina Valley officials received a letter of resignation from Crisp Friday but said she could not provide additional details on his departure due to it being a personnel matter.

Crisp’s resignation comes shortly after the district reopened an investigation into his behavior at work and assigned the inquiry to an outside investigator, multiple sources familiar with the matter told KSAT.

A Defenders investigation in February revealed that Crisp was promoted to the high-ranking positions of athletic director and head football coach in 2019 despite previously failing a state drug screening.

Ad

The incident was among a list of complaints lodged against Crisp by members of the community weeks earlier.

A follow-up investigation by the Defenders in March revealed the decision to retain Crisp was not in line with how the district had handled a previous incident involving a staff member failing a drug test.

A letter submitted to district officials in early January that was signed by multiple community members claimed that Crisp appeared to be intoxicated at multiple school events.

These events include a baseball tournament hosted by Medina Valley last year in which Crisp was accused of saying a woman from a visiting team looked “like a fuc---- who--,” the letter states.

In October, Crisp was accused of refusing to let a varsity football player ride home with the team following a game in Lockhart. The student-athlete was forced to get a ride from the parents of another athlete, the letter states.

Ad

Last fall, Crisp was also accused of making fun of the starting quarterback’s lisp in back-to-back practices, in front of other coaches and the teen’s teammates.

Crisp, who was briefly placed on leave this winter while the district investigated only to then be returned to work, later accused several members of the community of slander.

Crisp did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story.

In an email sent to coaches at the district obtained by the Defenders, Crisp informed staff members that he had tendered his resignation.

“I don’t make this decision lightly, but feel strongly that it is in the best interest of my family, my health and the Medina Valley school district that I move on,” wrote Crisp.

Records obtained by the Defenders show that district officials were made aware of concerns about Crisp as far back as August.

Ad

A letter signed by dozens of parents and delivered to a school board member that month alleged that the athletic director was drinking during school hours and putting students’ safety at risk. A source said no action was taken, however.

Multiple sources said last fall, several athletic department staff members also detailed concerns about Crisp to then-Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Rohrbach, who declined to take action at the time.