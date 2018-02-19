Edgewood ISD superintendent accused of inappropriately touching female coworker

SAN ANTONIO - A female employee of the Edgewood Independent School District has accused Superintendent Emilio Castro of inappropriately touching her multiple times, according to a San Antonio Police Department incident report released Monday.

The employee, who KSAT 12 is not naming, told an SAPD officer around 1:30 p.m. Friday that Castro "ran his hand down her shin" while they were alone in her office, according to the report.

The woman said Castro has engaged in inappropriately touching her in "other incidents," including running "his hand across the back of her lower neck" and refusing to let go of her hand as he held it, the report states.

A district spokeswoman released the following statement Monday afternoon:

Edgewood ISD was recently notified of harassment allegations against the Superintendent, and is currently in the process of gathering additional information and preparing an appropriate report to the Board of Managers, who are vested with the authority to appoint an independent investigation into any allegations of harassment made against the Superintendent. At this time, no further details are available. Edgewood ISD continues to encourage all of its employees to report any allegations of harassment they or others may experience, without fear of reprisal.

The district is scheduled to have a board meeting Tuesday night.

An agenda for a special meeting scheduled for Friday states that the board will discuss hiring a third party to investigate Castro and whether to place him on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

A source told the Defenders that last May two female employees of Edgewood ISD wanted to file formal complaints against Castro for touching and squeezing them, but ultimately did not out of fear of retaliation.

Castro was hired by the district in late 2016.

