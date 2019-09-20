3 Bexar sheriff sergeants on leave after latest string of erroneous releases

SAN ANTONIO - Three detention sergeants with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are on leave after two inmates were erroneously released from the jail 13 hours apart.

Sergeants Joseph Ward, John Garcia and Stephanie Flores have all been placed on 10-day administrative leave, a BCSO spokesman confirmed to KSAT Friday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the issue. KSAT 12 will livestream the press conference.

RELATED: Inmate back in custody after being mistakenly released, BCSO says

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, in a press briefing Friday afternoon, said "drastic changes" must be made by Salazar in order to fix the recurring problem.

"I don't know why these guys are making so many mistakes," said Wolff. "He's just gotta get his act together over there."

At least 12 inmates have been mistakenly released this year, following a wide range of booking errors, including mixing up inmates with the same name or forgetting to put on a GPS monitoring device.

MORE: Sheriff investigating erroneous inmate releases as potential sabotage by frustrated jail staff

Wolff, who was sharply critical of Salazar's decision to not hire a professional jail administrator, called the current issues inside the facility a "crisis situation."

On Thursday morning, detention officers released suspect Esequiel Hernandez, 57, before making the necessary arrangements with Haven for Hope as part of his release.

Hernandez was rearrested more than four hours later near General McMullen and West Commerce Street.

On Thursday evening, incorrect bond documents caused booking staff to accidentally release inmate Erica Morales, 32.

She was located hours later, across the street from the jail, after deputies had checked multiple addresses associated with Morales.

CLICK HERE IF YOU ARE HAVING TROUBLE VIEWING THIS TIMELINE

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.