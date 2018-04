BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is left with little information related to a shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Balsa Di Prato on the far West Side, outside of Loop 1604.

When deputies arrived, they found blood and bullet casings but could not find a victim.

Deputies said they are monitoring local hospitals to determine who might have been shot.

