Deputies searching for man who led them on vehicle chase in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A search is on for a driver who lead deputies on a vehicle chase in South Bexar County.

Bexar County deputies originally tried to stop the driver for speeding in the area of Loop 410 and Southton Road just after 5 a.m. Friday but he sped away.

The driver led deputies from Roosevelt Avenue to just south of Southcross. He then drove into the San Jose Apartments where he bailed out of his vehicle, officials said. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.

For a while, authorities were stopping all of the cars leaving the apartment complex in an effort to search for him.They also had the suspect's minivan towed away.

Investigators said they believe they know who the driver is and plan to get a warrant for his arrest.

