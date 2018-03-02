2 in custody, 1 at-large following vehicle chase and crash on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two men are in custody and one is still at-large following a vehicle chase and crash on the city's Northeast Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The chase began just before 10 p.m. Thursday and ended at the C&L Mower Services located in the 2300 block of Austin Highway.

According to police, the incident began when state troopers heard gunshots being fired and then saw a vehicle speeding away. That's when, police said, troopers chased the black sedan down Walzem Road and onto Austin Highway.

RELATED: 4 detained by police after late-night vehicle chase

RELATED: 3 detained by Castle Hills Police after vehicle chase, crash into utility pole

The suspects then jumped from the moving vehicle and let it crash into the C&L mower repair shop, police said.

Authorities were able to detain two of the individuals from inside the vehicle but a third ran away to a nearby trailer park.

Officials said they have determined that the vehicle was reported stolen and that the troopers were in fact the ones originally being shot at.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.