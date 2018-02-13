4 detained by police after late-night vehicle chase

SAN ANTONIO - Four people are in police custody after they led authorities on a late-night vehicle chase but police say two additional suspects are still unaccounted for.

The chase began around 11:15 p.m. Monday after an officer said they heard gunshots in his patrolling area. Upon inspection, the police officer tried to pull over a blue sedan traveling near Zarzamora and Interstate 35 on the city's South Side.

The driver of the vehicle however refused to stop, leading police onto Interstate 35 and then to Interstate 10 and Fresno Road before finally pulling over on Olympia Drive.

Three men fled from the vehicle leaving behind the female driver as well as two other women, police said.

Officers took the three women into custody along with one of the male suspects but two of the men who ran remain at large, police said.

