3 detained by Castle Hills Police after vehicle chase, crash into utility pole

Officers attempted to make traffic stop on Loop 410, Blanco Rd

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer, Josh Skurnik - Reporter
SAN ANTONIO - Three people are facing charges Monday following a vehicle chase on Loop 410 that ended with a crash into a utility pole, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The chase began around 11 p.m. Sunday after officers attempted to make a traffic stop near Loop 410 and Blanco Road.

According to police, the truck went into a turn around and sped off on westbound Loop 410 before eventually exiting West Avenue and then crashing into a utility pole.

The driver was charged with evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, Castle Hills police said.

Both a female passenger and a male passenger were also detained on outstanding warrants.

A handgun was ditched during the chase but was recovered by the CHPD, officials said.

Nobody was hurt during the crash.

