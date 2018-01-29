3 detained by Castle Hills Police after vehicle chase, crash into utility pole

SAN ANTONIO - Three people are facing charges Monday following a vehicle chase on Loop 410 that ended with a crash into a utility pole, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The chase began around 11 p.m. Sunday after officers attempted to make a traffic stop near Loop 410 and Blanco Road.

According to police, the truck went into a turn around and sped off on westbound Loop 410 before eventually exiting West Avenue and then crashing into a utility pole.

The driver was charged with evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, Castle Hills police said.

Both a female passenger and a male passenger were also detained on outstanding warrants.

A handgun was ditched during the chase but was recovered by the CHPD, officials said.

Nobody was hurt during the crash.

Stop sign now taken out, but pole still out of ground after overnight chase ending at West Ave and Clower, driver arrested for possession meth/marijuana, evading arrest. Castle Hills police also found gun they say he ditched #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/gLbR9BP0iW — Joshua Skurnik (@joshrskurnik) January 29, 2018

