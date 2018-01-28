Good Samaritans chase, detain potentially intoxicated driver after deadly crash

HOUSTON - A man was killed after being hit by another motorist who was potentially drunk, Houston police said.

The crash happened around 11:18 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Southmore Boulevard and Allen Genoa in southeast Houston.

Juan Trejo, 61, turned left to go west on Southmore Boulevard when the male driver was struck by a black truck traveling northbound on Allen Genoa, Houston police said.

Trejo failed to yield to the right-of-way when the car was struck, Houston police said.

Trejo's identity was confirmed to KSAT's sister station in Houston, KPRC, by his brother, Julian.

The driver of the black pickup truck got out of his truck and attempted to flee the scene, police said. Good Samaritans chased after the suspect and held him down until Pasadena police arrived.

Julian told KPRC he's grateful for the good Samatitans.

"Maybe in the future -- two, three, four or five months, the guy is still driving again, drunk again and kill somebody else. My brother has died already. See what happens with this guy? I want this guy to stay in prison for the rest of his life," Julian said.

Police said the driver was showing signs of intoxication at the scene.

The Houston Police Department is taking over the investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and to determine if the suspect was in fact intoxicated.

