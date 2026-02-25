Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows

SAN ANTONIO – Cellphone video captured a fight between an off-duty police sergeant and other parents at a Catholic Youth Organization girls basketball game Sunday.

Sgt. Daniel Contreras, a 31-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department, was seen in the video putting an opposing coach in a headlock and exchanging punches with parents after he was ejected from the game.

The fight took place just before 7 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church’s gymnasium, in the 10700 block of Wurzbach Road.

Sources told KSAT Investigates the game was between St. Matthew and St. Peter the Apostle of Boerne.

During a game for girls under the age of 10, Contreras and the other coach were assessed technical fouls.

Footage shows Contreras was then ejected after making contact with the other coach.

The altercation escalated as it spilled out of the gymnasium.

Contreras was seen on video asking the other coach, “You wanna talk s*** with me?” before putting him in a headlock.

The off-duty sergeant was then pushed to the ground by several intervening parents, the footage shows, as children can be heard crying and screaming in the background.

Contreras then gets up, squaring up with one of the parents and said, “You wanna push me? Let’s go, man! Let’s go!”

The off-duty sergeant is then seen on video saying, “Motherf*****. Come on, motherf*****. Let’s go, come on!”

Contreras and the man then exchanged several punches, the footage shows, as other parents screamed to “call the cops.”

After the fight, a separate video shows Contreras confronting a woman and asking her, “Where’s your p**** husband? Who the f*** are you to get in the way then?”

The video concludes with a man putting his hand on Contreras’ shoulder and walking with him off-camera.

The department told KSAT Investigates that officers were called to the scene, but left without taking anyone into custody, since there was no longer a complainant on scene to file a report.

A department spokesperson said officials were not aware that an off-duty sergeant was part of the fight until KSAT reached out for comment on the incident.

SAPD said an internal investigation has been opened.

KSAT Investigates reached out to the Catholic Youth Organization of the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese said it was notified of the incident Monday, and an investigation into the incident has been opened.

