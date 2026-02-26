🎀 Things to do this weekend: San Antonio Home + Garden Show, Crawfish Festival, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck 2026 tour heads back to San Antonio on Feb. 28, 2026.

If you don’t have any plans, there’s plenty to check out on the final weekend of February.

This weekend, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo wraps up, and the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into North Star Mall on Saturday.

You could also check out the iconic musical “Dreamgirls” at San Pedro Playhouse or enjoy “My Fair Lady” at The Wonder Theatre.

Take a look at what’s happening in San Antonio this weekend:

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Some places are still celebrating Black History Month. To view a full list, click here

DREAMGIRLS: The iconic musical is playing now through March 8 in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. The musical features iconic songs such as "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "One Night Only." For more information on the show and tickets, click here

MY FAIR LADY: The Wonder Theatre's latest mainstage production, "My Fair Lady," runs every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through March 1. A special show is also scheduled at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28. For more information and tickets, click here

"My Fair Lady" at the Wonder Theatre (KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO HOME + GARDEN SHOW: The San Antonio Home + Garden Show returns Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Alamodome. Spend three days shopping and comparing everything from kitchens and baths to landscaping, with more than 250 local experts on hand. Don't miss twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV's "Unsellable Houses," appearing live at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can also explore a Fiesta-themed interactive art and garden exhibit featuring The Carver Community Cultural Center's Mobile Arts Lab, or visit the Fiesta Flora Garden Features for local inspiration and vibrant colors to bring your next garden idea to life. Click here to get a 50% off discount coupon.

SAN ANTONIO STOCK SHOW & RODEO: Let's rodeo, San Antonio! The rodeo will continue through March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Performers taking the stage include Sheryl Crow, Ludacris, The Droptines and Shane Smith & the Saints. Tickets for the annual event, to see any of the artists, can be found here

Friday, Feb. 27

ADULT NITE AT THE DOSEUM: Enjoy live music, mechanical bull rides, a petting zoo and more during The Doseum's Adult Nite: Neon Cowboy event from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the 21-and-over event cost $45 per person. Click here for more information.

Saturday, Feb. 28

CHILI COOK-OFF: The Pullman Market will host a chili cook-off from noon to 3 p.m. Guests will get to enjoy signature chili tastings and live music. General admission is $50, and children 10 and younger are $15. VIP admission with 11 a.m. entry costs $75. Proceeds of the event support the San Antonio Hospitality Foundation. More details can be found here

FARMERS MARKET: Browse from several local vendors offering farm-fresh produce and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Pearl. Click here for more information.

HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK: Hello Kitty fans can stop by North Star Mall for the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The truck will be parked in the parking lot on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCollough Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO CRAWFISH FESTIVAL: The festival will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Travis Park. Guests can enjoy live music, crawfish, games and more. Organizers expect the event to sell out quickly. For more information on tickets, click here

UNITED WE BRUNCH: The festival returns to the Rock at La Cantera from noon to 3 p.m. Attendees can indulge in unlimited brunch bites and signature breakfast cocktails from dozens of top restaurants and bars. Early bird general admission costs $55 plus fees, and advance VIP tickets for 11 a.m. entry cost $95 plus fees. For more information, click here

Sunday, March 1

CAMILA: The singer will perform his "Regresa Tour" at 8 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets for the show are available here

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

SECONDHAND SERENADE: The rock band will take on the stage for their "Awake 20 Year Anniversary Tour" at 7:30 p.m. at Paper Tiger. For tickets, click here

