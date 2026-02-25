Skip to main content
Local News

New mascot takes flight at San Antonio International Airport

The new ambassador, Jett, was revealed in special welcoming ceremony on Tuesday

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) unveiled its new mascot, Jett.

The upbeat airplane, designed to bring joy to travelers, was revealed on Tuesday in a special welcoming ceremony.

“Inspired by the energy and vibrancy of San Antonio, Jett embodies the joy of travel and the pride of a city that loves to connect with the world,” SAT said of its new ambassador in a statement. “He represents curiosity and connection, while his love of stunt flying and aerial sightseeing reflects his adventurous spirit.”

SAT said Jett will be at the airport frequently to take photos with those who pass through the airport and reassure those who may be traveling for the first time.

