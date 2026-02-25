New mascot takes flight at San Antonio International Airport The new ambassador, Jett, was revealed in special welcoming ceremony on Tuesday SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) unveiled its new mascot, Jett.
The upbeat airplane, designed to bring joy to travelers, was revealed on Tuesday in a special welcoming ceremony.
“Inspired by the energy and vibrancy of San Antonio, Jett embodies the joy of travel and the pride of a city that loves to connect with the world,” SAT said of its new ambassador in a statement. “He represents curiosity and connection, while his love of stunt flying and aerial sightseeing reflects his adventurous spirit.”
SAT said Jett will be at the airport frequently to take photos with those who pass through the airport and reassure those who may be traveling for the first time.
About the Authors Luis Cienfuegos headshot
Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.
Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
