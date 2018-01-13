Motorcyclist caught with cocaine after leading DPS troopers on chase

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges after leading DPS troopers on a chase.

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers tried to initiate a routine traffic stop near Bandera Road around 11:45 last night.

Troopers said the driver led them into a neighborhood where his bike broke down at Kentucky Avenue and Elmendorf Street. Authorities said the suspect laid the bike down and began running from DPS troopers.

DPS eventually caught up with the suspect a block from where his bike broke down and took him into custody. They found cocaine on the suspect.

The suspect is facing a possession of narcotics charge and a charge for evading arrest. Other charges are pending.

