Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
LEE HS teacher resigns amid investigation into comments he made to female student, district says
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q truck hit by SAFD truck responding to call on West Side, SAPD says
Woman told child to walk to elementary school campus 19 miles away, BCSO report says
Driver killed after rear-end crash involving delivery truck on Northwest Side, SAFD says
Why your CPS Energy bill may be higher this month — even if you used less power
2 teens charged with capital murder after deadly shooting in New Braunfels, city says
Texas sues online retailer Temu, known for dramatic discounts and privacy concerns
Man killed after vehicle crashes, catches on fire near downtown, SAPD says
Trial for man accused in brutal family attack delayed amid plea deadline extension
Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings

Local News

Blue Star Arts Complex enforces lockout on Brick venue amid ‘financial difficulties’

In January, Brick admitted it had fallen behind on payroll, with six employees not paid in full

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Blue Star Arts Complex has locked out Brick, a popular event venue within the complex, after months of financial difficulties, Blue Star Arts Complex Management said in a statement.

“We’re sad that Brick’s current owners found themselves where they did,” the statement read. “But after many months of working with them in hopes that they might recover from their financial difficulties, we were forced to make the lockout decision.”

Recommended Videos

Brick was an arts venue housed in a baroque-style warehouse, featuring visual arts, literary events, theater, dance and more, according to the venue’s website.

In January, Brick admitted it had fallen behind on payroll, with six employees not paid in full. Employees had shared that they protested and boycotted the venue.

Blue Star Arts Complex Management said they hope to bring the venue back “in some form in the future.”

The complex’s full statement can be read below:

“We’re sad that Brick’s current owners found themselves where they did.

“But after many months of working with them in hopes that they might recover from their financial difficulties, we were forced to make the lockout decision. We did not take this step lightly.

“Brick has been blessed to have had so many great vendors, performers, and exhibiters over the years who helped make it something unique.

“We’re grateful to them - and to the other galleries, restaurants, shops, and bars who together comprise the creative soul of the Blue Star Complex and the neighborhood.

“We are hopeful that we can bring the venue back in some form in the future.”

Blue Star Arts Complex Management

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...