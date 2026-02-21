Blue Star Arts Complex enforces lockout on Brick venue amid ‘financial difficulties’

SAN ANTONIO – The Blue Star Arts Complex has locked out Brick, a popular event venue within the complex, after months of financial difficulties, Blue Star Arts Complex Management said in a statement.

“We’re sad that Brick’s current owners found themselves where they did,” the statement read. “But after many months of working with them in hopes that they might recover from their financial difficulties, we were forced to make the lockout decision.”

Brick was an arts venue housed in a baroque-style warehouse, featuring visual arts, literary events, theater, dance and more, according to the venue’s website.

In January, Brick admitted it had fallen behind on payroll, with six employees not paid in full. Employees had shared that they protested and boycotted the venue.

Blue Star Arts Complex Management said they hope to bring the venue back “in some form in the future.”

The complex’s full statement can be read below:

