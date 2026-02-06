Skip to main content
Local News

Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue

Southtown residents have voiced concerns after a local venue admitted to falling behind on the payroll

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – More than 20 galleries and studios at the Blue Star Arts Complex are getting ready for “First Friday,” a monthly celebration of local art.

Business owners are hopeful for continued success despite a recent controversy involving one of the complex’s event spaces.

Residents in Southtown have voiced concerns after a popular event venue within the complex admitted that it has fallen behind on payroll.

In a statement posted to social media on Jan. 21, Brick acknowledged that six employees had not been paid in full.

Employees shared on social media that they protested and boycotted the venue. They urged their employers for transparency and adequately pay their staff.

“As these people have walked out, who’s getting hurt? The artists. Well, what does that mean? The art community,” said Maria Williams, the owner of In the Eye of the Beholder Art Gallery at St. Paul Square.

Williams described the Blue Star Arts Complex as “the hub of the art scene in San Antonio.” She recalled her own experiences attending events at First Friday before becoming a gallery owner herself.

“That was a go-to where you take your children, your family, your grandchildren, yourselves — just to see the vibrancy of the city that you live in,” Williams said. “That’s what Blue Star started.”

Jill Quick-McCroskey, owner of King William Wine Company, emphasized that Brick is only a small part of what Blue Star represents.

“In terms of First Friday, there’s a lot here. There’s a lot we want to continue to support,” Quick-McCroskey said. “The only way that’s going to happen is if people continue to turn out and visit the other spaces that are available while Brick works on making sure they’re supporting their artists and bringing everything that we can to the community.”

On social media, Brick said that it is committed to paying its employees back and has events scheduled for the rest of the month.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

