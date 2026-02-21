San Antonio Zoo to offer $8 admission on Sunday for Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t have plans this Sunday, the San Antonio Zoo will offer discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On Feb. 22, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A news release states the upcoming Locals Day celebrates San Antonio’s District 5.

“Locals Day gives residents the opportunity to explore the Zoo’s immersive habitats, encounter incredible wildlife from around the world, and create lasting memories with family and friends at one of San Antonio’s most beloved destinations,” the release states.

Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

Anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Sunday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned throughout the year.

Upcoming Locals Day events are:

March 26

April 10

May 1

May 10

May 19

June 14

July 15

Aug. 6

Sept. 5

Sept. 13

Oct. 9

Nov. 27

Dec. 4

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

