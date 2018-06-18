Dimmit County sheriff calls for border wall after 5 killed in chase, crash

SAN ANTONIO - In the aftermath of a crash that killed five immigrants and injured several others, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd made a plea for stronger security measures along the Texas-Mexico border.

“I think we need more boots on the ground, we need more patrol,” Boyd said. “I think we need a wall in my opinion.

The crash Sunday morning on Highway 85 in Big Wells was the result of a chase that involved Border Patrol agents and Dimmit County deputies.

The driver of a Chevy Suburban with 14 people inside fled from authorities at speeds up to 100 miles per hour before he lost control of the SUV and it rolled several times.

Four of those passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another at the hospital.

It’s not an uncommon sight for Boyd, who said Sunday it’s very rare that a day goes by that his deputies do not get involved in a chase due to some form of smuggling from the border.

Boyd added that a wall is not the only answer.

“If it can be built, then I think it should be built, but along with that, I think there needs to be cameras,” Boyd said. “There needs to be censors, there needs to be other things integrated to be able to protect our borders.

Sunday's crash came nearly a week after more than 50 immigrants were found inside a refrigerated tractor-trailer Monday in San Antonio.

A criminal complaint said the driver in that case admitted to investigators that he traveled from Laredo to San Antonio.

“It’s just extremely busy, we need the assets down here, we have a problem,” Boyd said.

Big Wells is located in between San Antonio and Laredo.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.