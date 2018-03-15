Documents detail how 5 murder suspects conspired to rob man at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - Detailed court documents shed new light on how four men and a teenage boy are accused of conspiring in a robbery that resulted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Tarik Ross.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Police Department arrested and charged four men identified as 24-year-old Joseph Alvarado, 23-year-old Drevonte King, 21-year-old Raeshawn Woodward and 19-year-old James Berg with capital murder.

At the time of publishing this story, SAPD detectives have positively identified the 16-year-old involved in the fatal shooting and issued a juvenile warrant for his arrest.

On March 6, SAPD officers responded to the 5300 block of Sherry Drive just before 4:30 p.m. for a shooting and upon arrival, they found Ross inside his vehicle shot multiple times.

The officers also discovered Ross’ girlfriend and 2-year-old son were inside the vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ross traveled to the location to meet up with someone for some type of transaction when one of the suspects entered the vehicle’s backseat and pulled a gun on the victim’s girlfriend.

That’s when Ross put the vehicle in reverse and the gunman jumped out and started shooting into the car, striking the man in the head and body, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the five suspects then fled in a white Cadillac Eldorado that had a temporary license plate on the rear side.

According to the affidavit, Emergency Medical Services transported Ross to University Hospital, where he died a day after the shooting.

SAPD detectives took Ross’ cellphone as evidence and found he was in communication with a person named “Dre” to a number that was assigned to Berg, according to the affidavit.

It was later determined by detectives that King and Berg lived together at an address close to where the shooting took place, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the pair were both shot on March 8 by an individual who wanted to confront King for setting him up to be robbed.

The affidavit states that an SAPD detective who was investigating the aggravated assault case against them asked King and Berg to meet on Wednesday at the SAPD’s Homicide Unit office.

When both King and Berg arrived at the SAPD office, they were confronted with information regarding Ross’ murder and they later admitted to their roles in the crime, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states King and Berg claimed Alvarado, Woodward and the unidentified teenage boy were the shooters in the deadly robbery.

According to the affidavit, King and Berg said the accused gunmen were going to meet with Ross, steal his money and marijuana, and split it with them.

The information provided led to the arrest of Woodward and to detectives finding the white Cadillac used in the fatal shooting at his residence, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, SAPD detectives also obtained video footage from a Valero store near Sherry Drive that showed Woodward and the white Cadillac on the day of the shooting.

The affidavit states that King, Berg, and Woodward all knew the type of handguns that were used to shoot Ross and a Crime Stoppers tip identified Alvarado as one of the shooters.

According to the affidavit, the anonymous Crime Stoppers tipster also claimed that Alvarado had been bragging about shooting and killing Ross.

ARRESTED: 24-year-old Joseph Alvarado (pictured) has been arrested for the March 6th Capital Murder of Tarik Ross. Earlier today our ROP & Street Crimes Unit officers arrested Raeshawn Woodard for Capital Murder. More arrests expected. pic.twitter.com/P9lzH3UlkR — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 15, 2018

Police said the assailants are all being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Ross.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.