SAPD: Gunmen gravely injure driver of car with 'very young' child, woman in back seat

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for two men who, they say, shot a man while he was in his vehicle with a young child and a woman Tuesday afternoon.

Police received reports of a shooting in the 5300 block of Sherry Drive on the Southwest Side around 4:30 p.m.. When authorities arrived, they found a man suffering from "grave" injuries.

San Antonio Police Department spokesman Carlos Ortiz said the man had arranged to meet someone at the intersection when, investigators believe, an argument ensued. Shortly after the argument, shots rang out.

Ortiz said investigators found at least three bullet holes on the vehicle. A woman and a child who were in the car at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Ortiz said the man, in his late 20s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The two assailants got away in a cream-colored, two-door Cadillac and were last seen driving southbound on Sherry Drive.

