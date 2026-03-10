Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with fatal 2024 shooting at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly 2024 shooting on the Northwest Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Felix Brandon Garcia, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Isaiah Guevara, 20, in October 2024.

Recommended Videos

A caller reported hearing gunshots at an apartment building around 4 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2024, in the 5300 block of Fredericksburg Road.

The affidavit states the caller observed bullet holes in the wall of their apartment, a wall which was shared with Guevara’s neighboring apartment.

The caller estimated the shots had occurred about 15 minutes before they called police, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states officers found Guevara’s door ajar with no signs of forced entry and discovered Guevara dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Several spent shell casings were also found.

A witness who lived near Guevara’s apartment told investigators they heard loud pops without knowing they were gunshots.

When the witness looked through his apartment peephole, the affidavit states they reported seeing a young adult male wearing a red hoodie leave Guevara’s apartment, followed by a teenage male in a black shirt and cap.

The affidavit states the witness heard a female yelling at the two males, apparently from near the parking lot, but the witness could not see her.

The affidavit states that video from a doorbell camera on a garage facing the East Side of Guevara’s apartment building shows three people running through the parking lot at 3:39 a.m.

The footage shows one person with long red hair wearing light-colored long sleeves and pants, another in a red hoodie and a third in a black shirt, the document states. A female voice was also heard in the video.

Further investigation led to the probable cause to arrest a female suspect, who, according to the affidavit, has since been indicted.

The affidavit states that the female suspect initially refused to provide information about the males who were with her at Guevara’s apartment complex.

A tipster provided information about a younger male who had been at Guevara’s apartment complex when he was shot, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that the male gave a statement to investigators and positively identified Garcia as the person who shot Guevara.

The female suspect was reinterviewed and identified Garcia as the shooter, the affidavit states.

Garcia was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a murder charge on Monday, jail records show.

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more details about the female suspect’s arrest.

Read also: