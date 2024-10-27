Skip to main content
‘We’re not at peace right now’: Family mourns nephew shot, killed

Isaiah Guevara was the victim of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning, his family says

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A bullet that went through a wall struck and killed a 20-year-old man, leaving his family stunned.

Although the medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the victim, his family said his name is Isaiah Guevara.

Guevara’s aunt wants answers about how this seemingly accidental shooting happened. “He’s just a family guy,” Christina Rodriguez said.

Christina and Roger Rodriguez are Guevara’s aunt and uncle.

“He’s there for whoever needs him,” Rodriguez said.

Guevara’s uncle says Isaiah was just 20 years old when he was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the 5300 block of Fredericksburg Road towards the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

A neighbor of Guevara told KSAT this kind of incident was a first for the neighborhood.

“I’ve never seen any problems here,” said John Economidy. “I’m shocked to hear that.”

San Antonio police said they received a shooting call around 4 a.m. Saturday. The caller told police that they heard gunshots and that several rounds went through their apartment walls.

According to SAPD, no one else was injured, but the department does not have any leads on who the shooter was.

Amid little information, Guevara’s family is hopeful someone will come forward with details leading to an arrest.

“We’re not at peace right now because we don’t know exactly what happened,” Rodriguez said. “But if you can just step up and use your voices, if you saw anything, if you heard anything, please call SAPD.”

