2 arrested in botched car sale fatal shooting; 3 others sought

SAN ANTONIO - One of five people wanted on capital murder warrants in connection with the shooting death of a man who was trying to sell his car has been identified.

San Antonio police said Raeshawn Woodard, 21, is being charged with capital murder after the Tuesday afternoon shooting in the 5300 block of Sherry Drive. He also faces a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Tarik Ross, 21, was shot to death following an argument that ensued between Ross and the would-by car buyers.

Ross was struck while reversing his vehicle, police said.

Ortiz said investigators found at least three bullet holes on the vehicle. A woman and a child were also in the car at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

San Antonio police say they have a second suspect in custody was has not been identified.

Capital murder warrants are out for three other people, police say.

