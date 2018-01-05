Dreamweek 2018 kicks things off starting Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Dreamweek 2018 kicks off at the Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in downtown on Friday morning.

The sixth annual event is part of the SA 300 Tricentenial Celebration and is a 16-day summit promoting tolerance, equality, and diversity.

The opening ceremony begins at 8 a.m. Friday.

Not only will Mayor Ron Nirenberg take the stage, but musician, author, actor, and lecturer Daryl Davis will also speak.

Organizers say he's the first black author to travel the country interviewing Ku Klux Klan leaders and members, and has convinced at least 200 Klansmen to leave the white supremists.

More than two hundred events are planned for around downtown San Antonio which run from the Jan. 5 to Jan. 20.

Guests can expect art exhibitions, evening mixers, live music, culinary galas, and roundtable forums highlighting issues facing communities today.

Organizers say they are committed to "advancing and modernizing the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and humanitarians like him."

One of the biggest draws is the Martin Luther King Junior March on Jan. 15.

The march begins at the MLK Jr. Academy at 10 a.m. and ends at Pittman-Sullivan Park. Last year roughly 300 thousand people joined in the almost three-mile route down Martin Luther King Drive through the city's East Side.

